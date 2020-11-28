How often do you use a printed directory when searching for a campground?

Do you remember, before the Internet and apps, when the only way to find a campground or RV park was to use a printed directory? The most popular were those from Woodall’s and Trailer Life (which still exists, now called The Good Sam Campground & Coupon Guide). Woodall’s even published regional guides — West, East, etc.

There were others, too, including directories of National Forest campgrounds (published by Coleman) and free campgrounds. Our friends at Roundabout Publications still publish three guides — to campgrounds in State Parks, National Parks and in recreation areas operated by the Corps of Engineers.

But beginning about a dozen years ago, printed campground directories began going out of print. And today, most are gone, replaced by dozens of online guides, most of which are far more comprehensive about a particular location than a brief description in a printed guidebook.

But the question is, who uses printed directories anymore? Do you? Let’s find out in this poll.

