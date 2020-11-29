Have you lived in an RV full-time for the last 12 months?

Are you a true “full-time” RVer? Have you forsaken a traditional home — one without wheels that never moves (except in earthquakes and tornadoes)? Estimates vary about how many people live in RVs full time, but The Washington Post reported a year ago that it was about a million.

But nobody knows for sure and who’s out there counting, huh? We do know, however, that thousands of RVtravel.com readers live year-round in an RV. How about you?

After you’ve responded to the survey, please leave a brief comment about your situation, perhaps why you chose to take up full-time RVing rather than simply travel with an RV part of the time.

Remember, the poll can take a few moments to load, so please stand by.

Related polls:

• Do you need full- or part-the employment to make ends meet?

• If you suddenly became filthy rich, would you buy a new high-end RV?