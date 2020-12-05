Do you live with chronic pain?

Okay, that’s not exactly a question about RVing, but we think it’s worth asking. To a lot of people chronic pain is a big deal. In many cases it severely limits how they live their lives.

A lot of people do, in fact, live with constant pain. According to the the CDC, in 2018 an estimated 20.4% of U.S. adults (50 million) had chronic pain and 8 percent of U.S. adults (19.6 million) had high-impact chronic pain. Both were more prevalent among adults living in poverty, adults with less than a high school education, and adults with public health insurance. In fact, the overall chronic pain prevalence in the U.S. is higher than that of diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined.

Chronic pain contributes to an estimated $560 billion each year in direct medical costs, lost productivity, and disability programs.

We know this is a tough subject. When our staff talked about asking this question, we couldn’t agree whether RVers, as a group, suffered from less or more chronic pain than others. Does the fact that we are out and about, leading interesting lives, have a bearing on our health? We wonder…

So, to the point. If you don’t mind sharing, do you suffer from chronic pain? Please comment if you wish.