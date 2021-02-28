Do you wish your RV were five feet longer or five feet shorter?

0
Reader polls

Do you wish your RV were a little bit longer, say … another five feet? Maybe a bigger bedroom or bathroom would be possible – that might make bumping into your partner all the time a little rarer. That can get old, after all.

Or do you wish just the opposite – that your RV were a little shorter, maybe five feet shorter; that would make fitting in some of those compact National Forest campsites a little easier? Really, do you need all your present space?

Or is your RV just perfect for you as it is?

Inquiring minds would like to know.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments