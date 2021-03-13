Is RVing Australia or New Zealand on your bucket list?

High on many RVers’ list of places to visit are Australia and New Zealand. Both are amazing places with great natural beauty (mile-for-mile New Zealand may take the world title for a stunning landscape that just does not stop!), and both have very active RV communities and plenty of campgrounds and boondocking areas.

Both countries offer many choices of where to rent an RV, in most cases a camper van (most like our Class C motorhomes). But small, basic van campers are readily available as well.

There’s no language barrier for North Americans. The biggest challenge can be learning to drive on the left side of the road (British style). It can be confusing at first, but most Americans and Canadians have it figured out within a day or two.

So, our question, are either (or both) of these lands high on your list to visit and explore with a recreational vehicle? Your comments are welcome.