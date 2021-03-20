How many years is (or was) the loan on your present RV?

0

How many years is (or was) the loan on your present RV? Did you pay it off relatively fast, say 5 or 6 years? Or did you stretch it out for 15 or 20 years, which is increasingly popular these days (but not always a good idea)?

Based on similar polls in the past, we know that some RVers simply pay cash and that’s it — no payments at all — a lot of money saved on interest, and no payments to remember to pay every month.

So how did you do it? It may take a moment for the poll to load, so please stand by. Your comments are welcome, of course.

