Do you have a “go-to” RV shop or technician who you trust for repairs?

Heaven knows, a big problem for many RVers today is where to go for repairs. There is a huge shortage of RV technicians. The RV industry is addressing it, but it will be a long time — if ever, considering the half-million new RVs being sold every year — before it will be as easy to get an RV worked on as a car.

In many cases, just getting an appointment for repairs can take months. And then, who knows when the actual work can begin, or be completed?

If we’re lucky, we have a “go-to” repair shop (it could be the dealer where we bought our RV) or technician who we know can fit us in and do the job right. Many RVers report they rely on mobile technicians who actually come to their home or RV to do the work.

