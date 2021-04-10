Did you have a business as a kid?

By Chuck Woodbury

Did you earn money as a child, maybe operating a lemonade or Kool-Aid stand? Or maybe you mowed a neighbor’s lawn. Did you babysit?

For this poll, let’s consider a “kid” or “child” anyone 12 years or younger.

If you check the biographies of famous business people, you will usually find a childhood business somewhere in their history. I know that as a kid I often operated a Kool-Aid stand, and I mowed and watered lawns, and I even babysat a kid named Earl once. I have no idea why I remember his name, but I do.

I don’t think I ever had more success running a business than I did running my Kool-Aid and lemon aid stands. My mother provided the beverage, napkins and even a portable table. I always had a great location along a busy street, with no rent. And there was no business license or other cost of goods (for me). It was all profit.

I recall my sister babysitting often. I have no idea what my little brother did. He was six years younger than me and I didn’t pay much attention to him.

What about you? Did you have a business of one kind or another as a child? If so, please leave a comment. Tell us about your business or businesses. We’ll put some of them together in a story for a future issue.