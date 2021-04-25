Should the use of generators be allowed in National Park campgrounds?

National Parks are often places where we go for some peace and quiet. A noisy generator isn’t every park visitor’s idea of a good time, especially when it’s coming from a neighbor.

Some generators run very quietly, and few people mind the little noise they make, providing they are used during the day, not late at night.

The problem is that a few campers always show up with an old clunky generator, or a construction-type they bought at Harbor Freight that makes a lot of noise. In a National Park, the noise can offend many other campers and certainly disrupts the peace and quiet.

What do you think about generators in National Parks? That’s our question today. Please feel free to leave a comment. And you might want to watch the video below which shows one example of a noisy generator, in this case in Yellowstone National Park.

The survey at the end of the video is no longer active