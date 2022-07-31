Pop Poll: Did you ever own a lava lamp?

In our Sunday, July 31, RVtravel.com newsletter we told you about how the lava lamp came to be invented. If you read it, you know it wasn’t by a hippie.

Many of us older readers recall lava lamps from our college years, where at the peak of their popularity it was almost a crime not to have one on your desk or dresser. Lava lamps create a wonderfully relaxing atmosphere. Their gentle movement and soft light make them especially useful household additions for those who have anxiety or sensory issues.

Well, for some of those hippies who might have been smoking a little illegal tobacco-type product by the light of a lava lamp, the sight was even more sensory. But we won’t go into that.

Today, we’d simply like to know if you ever owned a lava lamp, or if you own one right now. They’ve made a comeback, in case you didn’t notice.

So, okay, time to answer.

