Popup camper conversion: Popup camper to travel trailer transformation

By Cheri Sicard

Rylan Wilson of the RW Outdoors YouTube channel shows his amazing DIY project in this video, a popup camper conversion that transformed an ordinary Palomino popup camper into a sturdy hard-sided travel trailer.

The popup camper was originally listed at $200 but it was in such rough shape it failed to sell and was eventually offered for free. Rylan grabbed it as he had the vision to know that as rough as the popup camper was, it would make a great base for his DIY travel trailer project.

The video shows the steps he took to make this functional popup camper conversion. It’s not a how-to video but rather an overview of the project to let you see what is involved in such a popup camper conversion.

Removing the popup hardware was probably easy as it was pretty much trashed when Rylan took possession of the camper.

Rylan used 1/2-inch plywood sealed with polyurethane for the outside walls. He found some windows that slide open and closed on Facebook marketplace. He got five of them for just $20!

He installed windows in walls and assembled the sides of this soon-to-be travel trailer. He painted the walls brown to give his DIY camper conversion a cozy look.

The original popup camper’s interior was in as bad shape as the exterior was, so Rylan had to use more plywood to reinforce the floor. And to keep the camper warmer in cold weather, he added insulation to the walls.

Next, he installed some interior paneling and shelving. More stained plywood covered the floor.

The finished camper has a footprint of 6’ X 9’. Rylan did not add much in the way of amenities, so this is a step up from tent camping, but not much more.

That said, the interior holds a jackknife sofa that converts to a bed. A separate single bed provides more sitting and sleeping space. And he also has a table that can be set up for work or dining.

Remote control 12-volt LED lights illuminate the interior space.

The trailer only has a 120 lb. tongue weight, so you can just pick it up and place it on the ball of the truck. The entire thing only weighs about 1,000 lbs. Rylan tows it around his lot with a 4-wheeler. On the road, pretty much any car could tow it.

