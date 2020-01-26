Porsche meets Newell: 2020 models out – Bring your checkbook

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Pssst! Looking for a new motorhome this year? How about one that will make everyone in the RV resort really drool? How’s this for a catchphrase: “Demonstrative luxury is a dead duck. For [us], this never existed in the first place. We’ve always offered a different kind of luxury; it’s what we call ‘engineered luxury.'”

The speaker? Dr. Juergen Gessler. The “us” in question is the firm he heads up as CEO – Porsche Design Group. Yes, the name is familiar, as its founder, Professor Ferdinand “Butzy” Alexander Porsche, is the man who designed the Porsche 911, that high-performance, high-end sports car. A Porsche 911 may get you plenty of neck-twisting looks from passersby, but it’s a bit difficult to sleep in comfortably, and there’s definitely no room for a galley.

But if your checkbook is big enough, you, too, can get those snap-necked stares of envy, and sleep, bathe, eat, relax, etc., etc., in it too. Just pick up one of the available 2020 model Newell Coach p50 motorhomes – oops – motorcoaches. Newell is touting Porsche as its partner and collaborator on exterior design. The Oklahoma coach manufacturer’s advertisements overflow with superlatives about the design with phrases like “classic, muscular lines,” a “fierce spoiler,” and a “dramatic ‘full frontal’ windshield,” wrapping it up with: “The overall design is aggressive, but refined.”

Classic muscular lines? Fierce spoiler? Dramatic full frontal windshield? Excuse us, but did we just miss the turn into the RV dealership and end up at an all-male strip club?

Spare the superlatives and spoil the spoilers. Here’s a list of what comes on just one of Newell’s motorcoaches-on-steroids:

In the “body” section: Flush mount windows. Euro-style high mount mirrors. Two sliding storage beds. Xenon HID Headlights. RGB Coach Underlighting. Keyless entry. Powerwasher in passenger side engine bay. Premium paint scheme with drop shadows, ghosting and custom blending.

Check out these enhancements in the drivetrain and chassis arena: 605 horsepower Cummins x15 engine with 1950 ft lbs torque. Allison transmission. Steering tag axle. Tire pressure monitoring system. VIP Smart Wheel with power tilt and telescope adjustment. New Newell Cockpit. EasiSteer electric steering assist system. ZF active suspension system. Valid leveling system.

Living Systems: Four roof-mounted air conditioner units. Asko stacked washer and dryer. GE Profile 120 convection oven. Wolf 2 burner induction cooktop. GE Monogram refrigerator/freezer. Fisher & Paykel dish drawer. Garbage disposal. Aqua Hot system.

To keep it all up-and-running, you’ll also get: A 20 kW generator. Radar detector. Total Vision camera system. Electric shore power cord reel. Intrepid Coach 2.0 Monitoring System with 10-inch Monitors at Driver Over, Galley and Bedroom. Intrepid Glass Dash Instrumentation. Push Button Start.

Time would fail us if we were to go into much detail about those indoor entertainment features. But needless to say, there’ll never be a reason for you to say you’ve become bored while having multiple televisions, satellite radio, and high-end surround speakers to pipe all those splendid, muscular notes throughout. Should we have left something of interest out, here’s a link to Drool – er – Newell, for your further perusal.

And to wind it all up, yes, we were those who, if we had to ask, couldn’t afford it. An easy $2 million and change will plunk you down into the massaging, heated, all-leather driver seat.

All photos Newell