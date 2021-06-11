No power? No hookups? You’d better be prepared!

No power? No hookups? Be prepared! We are anticipating a few days dry camping without any hookups in 97-degree heat. Yes, there really is campground crowding on the weekends in Minnesota with no hookup sites available within 100 miles. I am getting everything ready and realized that I should be prepared for a power outage at any time.

Here’s what I’m doing be prepared:

Recharge important batteries. Make sure anything that runs on batteries such as medical equipment, in our case my husband’s CPAP machine, is fully charged.

Charge up flashlights and other rechargeable battery-operated items. We have a car starter with 12v battery and USB ports if needed. We have needed it in the past except for starting a car, but it's still good to charge it at least once a month anyway in case of an emergency.

Check battery stock. When boondocking in Quartzsite in the winter, we use a Big Buddy propane heater. When it is cold and we are miles from a store, I do not want to find out I need more D batteries!

Let the sun charge any solar equipment. We have a small phone charger with a light that is good for any emergency charging needs.

Fill your water tank. Just in case there isn't any water at the campground or it hasn't been available when we arrive, we always keep some in the tank. When we go dry camping/boondocking we fill it fully.

Dump gray water and black water and flush. It's better to do it now than to have full tanks and nowhere to dump!

Unplug anything parasitic. Unplug anything that can drain power, even a tiny bit pulls from the battery reserves. I always unplug our printer, clock, cell and WiFi boosters, and TVs.

Test generator. You want to make sure your generator will start. Turn it on and run it so you know it'll work when you need it.

Turn off electric water heater if so supplied. They draw a lot of power and usually can be run with propane too.

Freeze gallons of drinking water. We have a residential refrigerator that our solar panels and batteries can usually handle, but it is HOT and the fridge is running a lot. We poured a little out so there was expansion room and will put it in the fridge to help keep it cool.

Check gas/diesel/propane levels. Onboard RV generators are designed to not deplete RV fuel supply and will stop if too low. If you need heat or to run the fridge on propane, you'll want to make sure there is enough in the tank.

Dry camping can be just as enjoyable as camping with hookups, particularly when the spaces are wider and the neighbors fewer and far between. And when there is no electric site within a hundred miles….

