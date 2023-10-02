Prepare your RV for storage or less use: Follow these tips to clean, organize and prep

Winter is just around the corner. Summer has quickly become a memory and fall is in full swing. It’s finally time to start thinking about how to prepare your RV for storage or for less use. An RV is like a second home, filled with all the things needed to make it home, at least for the season. If you’re not a snowbird and escaping to warmer weather for the winter, what do you do with all the stuff that has accumulated when you are putting your RV to bed for the winter?

What people take out or leave varies immensely. Some leave their RVs packed and ready (without perishables). Others remove everything that is not attached to the walls! What you take out will also vary on expected winter temperatures, or if you put it at a storage lot or easily accessible next to your house.

Follow these tips to prepare your RV for storage (or for less use).

Prepare your RV for storage (or less use)

Mice want a second home, too!

One year we had a red squirrel and several mice get into the motorhome. Contrary to popular belief, these mice and squirrels liked the taste of Irish Spring soap. Believe me, a squirrel is much worse than a mouse. They have bigger teeth.

When we’re not traveling, I spray the RV with mouse repellent and peppermint oil, although I can’t guarantee results. Doing all that while also diligently sealing holes has helped us keep the critters out.

Take those food products out!

All food products that are perishable

Anything that rodents or invading insects can smell and chew through (more than you think, trust me)

All food in boxes. Think: Mac and cheese, cereal, rice. Even when sealed they can become “just a snack.”

We leave canned goods in when we’re storing our RV in the Southern states. But winter in Minnesota? Nope! Remove.

Remove everything in the fridge and clean it thoroughly. Prop open drawers and doors to prevent mold.

I keep plastic containers with small-size sugar, rice, flour, brown sugar, and oatmeal and easily take them out and keep them at home where we store them for a few months. Then they can easily be put back in our RV when traveling again.

Medicines

Seems obvious, right? Nothing like remembering in the middle of the night that the NyQuil tablets are in the RV along with the Lipitor!

We have multiples of things like Band-Aids, ointments, Ace bandages, aspirin, and ibuprofen, so I leave those in the RV.

Remove liquids

Products that may leak or burst with a hard freeze. You can pour some of the liquid out so that there is headroom for expansion when freezing if deciding to leave in the RV.

Products that may survive a hard freeze but freezing will affect quality (read the label).

I have left liquid cleaning products, dish soap, shampoos and other hair products with no issues, even in a hard 20-below freeze, but I always make sure there is expansion room. Now, when storing in warmer climates, I leave them in.

Important personal information

Take out anything important just in case there is a major catastrophe with the RV like: insurance cards, registration, and important receipts.

Papers with information you may need. We keep a go-to bag with insurance info, emergency phone numbers, and passports with us when we travel, and we make sure to remove it when putting the RV in a storage yard. I do not store anything with our personal information in case our RV is broken into.

Prepare your RV for storage: Remove all electronics, batteries, GPS, etc.

We have a plastic container with an assortment of different phone cables and chargers, a tiny solar phone charger, HDMI cables, a short extension cord, and a night light for our granddaughter. This container stays with us when traveling and the whole thing goes back to the house.

Remove anything with batteries or remove the batteries and keep them somewhere warm if stored in frigid weather.

GPS, portable devices, and anything electronic that would not do well in a freeze or would be tempting for a thief.

Tools that may be needed or, again, would be hard to replace.

I take out our air compressor and our portable power station. We use our VIAIR air compressor at home and occasionally the power station, too. They are all too valuable to leave in, even with the bay doors locked.

Remove water filters and drain water softener

Remove filters from your RV’s external water filters, and remember under-sink and refrigerator water filters, too.

Drain water from a water softener.

Dishes, silverware, pots and pans

I leave almost everything in the RV ready for the next trip. I never have to worry if I have the can opener or not. (Note: Using a screwdriver and hammer is not as easy as one might think.)

The coffee maker, mixer, and mini blender stay. I do take out the Instant Pot and am considering leaving it at the house next year. Using it just once a summer doesn’t justify the space it takes (for me, at least).

Soft goods: clothes, blankets, towels, pillows

Remember, if you have the unfortunate experience of a mouse in the house, they will look for comfortable nesting materials. Think your Q-tips are safe because they don’t freeze? Think again!

This is a great time to do a major wash of blankets, spreads, sheets, and pillows. Some folks go to a laundromat on their way home and do a mass washing, and others just wait until at their destination.

I leave all the towels, blankets, quilts, and sheets in the RV after washing and keep most in large plastic zippered storage bags. Vacuum bags work well for storage but are a hassle for everyday use.

Clothes

When the RV was stored next to the house I kept a lot of “camping” clothes in it. Then when we had to store our RV in a lot, I found I was going back and forth to get things too many times, so now I just dump all the clothes in laundry baskets and sort it out at the house.

Even though it was a high-security lot with 5,300 spots, the guards soon learned my name and started asking what I had forgotten!

Didn’t use it, don’t need it

This is the opportunity to take an objective look at all the stuff we accumulated and didn’t use all summer. Don’t need? Take it to the house or, better yet, donate it to a fellow camper or a non-profit.

I pull everything out of the bays, give them a good vacuum, and then separate the “keep” from “don’t keep” including the “Oh, that’s where that was…” stuff.

I’m always a little sad after that last camping trip of the year, but it is time to start dreaming and planning the next trip as I prepare my RV for winter storage.

##RVDT2222