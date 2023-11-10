RVers discuss: Should you pay less for fewer/unavailable campground amenities?

You may have experienced it yourself. You diligently research campground rates, and consider the amenities offered and the available camping dates. Then, when you arrive at your chosen campground, you discover a surprise: You’ll pay the same price for fewer RV amenities!

What qualifies as an amenity? According to the dictionary, an amenity is a feature that increases attractiveness or value. It would seem as though a swimming pool would qualify, don’t you agree? Tennis courts, too. Or a dog park!

Lively discussion

Should one expect to pay the same price for using fewer RV park amenities? This scenario played out recently on RVtravel.com’s “RVing over 70” Facebook page. Here’s what John posted:

“What’s up with campgrounds’ websites all saying they have, and showing pictures of their swimming pools? After you go through the reservation process, you find out the pool isn’t open for more than half the year, Labor Day to Memorial Day. Seems to happen everywhere but the Deep South and the Southwest. I understand not wanting to heat your pool, but that should be [disclosed] up front. If your campground is worth $X with an open pool, it should be worth less without one, so rates should change on the same date the pool closes.”

Another RVer chimed in to support John. Joette said:

“If [the pool is] part of what you offer for a certain price, then the price should change when you don’t offer it during off-season. Doesn’t matter what it is. If I buy a package of something at the store that says it comes with 10, and I only get five, I would expect a discount. This is the same thing to me, especially when this is a regular occurring thing each year, not because something broke and is being fixed … the price should change when you don’t offer [the amenity] during the off-season.”

More disappointment

John isn’t the only RVer to have been disappointed. Walt told readers:

“An RV Resort in Navarre, FL, got into a [argument] with their cable provider last year and turned off the cable the morning of the NFL playoffs. [The campground] refused to issue discounts, saying cable was not an amenity but a freebie. It was always advertised as an included amenity the previous years we stayed there.”

Yipes! I would be disappointed, too!

Disagree

Not everyone agreed with Joette and John. Bob suggested:

“Maybe that’s [the campground’s] rate and they don’t charge extra for the pool.”

Therv offered:

“If the RV park is in a freezing area, assume the pool, hot tub, and maybe even water at the pad could be turned off, IF the park is open at all.”

Gary joined the discussion, too:

“I just checked over several websites of parks we have stayed at that have pools. In every instance, those with pools that were not open year-round were mentioned as ‘seasonal’ or had specific dates mentioned… If the parks felt the need to lower rates, they would, but the simple fact is that they don’t lower them, and they still fill their spaces. It’s all about supply and demand and in a lot of areas the demand far exceeds the supply.”

So true! Check out Nanci Dixon’s weekly column, Crowded Campgrounds.

Alternative suggestions

Many folks offered alternative ideas for John’s dilemma. Bruce suggested:

“Over my many years, I’ve found that it is very important to verify almost anything in advance if it is a requirement.”

Jim said:

“Call to see if [the pool’s] open. If it isn’t, find another place.”

Daniel said:

“Go boondocking. Much more rewarding.”

How about you?

Have you paid the same price for using fewer amenities or coming across closed campground amenities? Tell us about it in the comments below.

