The pros and cons of retractable leashes for dogs

When it comes to retractable dog leashes (also called flex-leads), you either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. There are many pros and cons to these leashes, and for reasons you may not have thought of. Before considering buying one, read each list below.

Pros of retractable dog leashes

Training. Some dog owners use a retractable leash to train their dog—especially when teaching her to come when called. Here’s how it works: The dog is allowed to move a distance away from her owner. Then the owner calls for the dog to come back. If the dog responds, great! If not, you can use the leash to easily bring her back to you.

Exploration. A flex-lead can work with a well-trained and obedient fur baby. You can allow your dog the freedom to wander a distance away from you to explore his surroundings. This often increases the amount of exercise your pup gets and may also build his self-confidence.

Convenience. If you are unable to take your furball outside to do her business, a flex lead can be a convenience. You can fasten the flex-lead to your dog and remain inside while allowing your pet to locate her "spot" and take care of business.

Easier to use. A fixed-length leash must be folded, wrapped around your hand, or otherwise handled so that the leash doesn't extend too far. With a retractable leash, you can keep steady tension on your dog and prevent the lead from wrapping around your pet's legs or becoming tangled up on other obstructions.

Cons

Rope burns. We once witnessed a camper receive severe rope burns on her legs. She was walking her dog on a retractable leash and had extended the leash almost to its maximum length. A squirrel ran in front of the lady and then turned suddenly to scuttle behind her. The dog quickly turned and chased the squirrel, causing the leash to wrap around the pet owner’s legs before she had time to retract the leash. The resulting burns were not pretty.

And worse. There are documented incidents of folks breaking a hip and/or arm when becoming entangled in a flex-lead. Another pet owner lost a finger after the leash became entangled and the dog suddenly spooked. It's also been noted that dogs on a long lead have darted into traffic because the owner didn't or couldn't retract the leash in time.

Unreliable. Friends report that some retractable leashes have been broken by overly exuberant pups. Yipes!

Limited visibility. When the flex-lead is extended, the pet owner may not be able to see what their dog is doing. If you can't see, you can't respond appropriately.

Dog injury. Your pet may become accustomed to roaming freely on a retractable leash. Our vet reports treating several dogs who have damaged their trachea and neck vertebrae. "When the dog suddenly reaches the end of the leash, her head will suddenly snap back. This can cause painful and serious injury, sometimes with long-lasting effects for the pet."

Proponents of the retractable leash insist that pet owners simply fail to use the flex-lead correctly. Opponents say that an owner’s reaction time to retract a flex-lead will never be fast enough to prevent injury or even death to the pet.

Where do you stand? Do you love or hate retractable dog leashes? Tell me your thoughts in the comments below.

