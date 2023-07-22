Adventures in prospecting and boondocking, Part 3

Make sure you read parts one and two of this series on prospecting and boondocking before continuing on.

We were several days in camp and into the work and had a routine down.

Daybreak comes very early in the northern high country. We arose with the dawn at 5:00 a.m. After a cautious look out the windows, seeing no deer or bear, we ventured out, our breath visible in the cold mountain air. Sunup was nearly an hour away.

I didn’t bother with a fire on work mornings, opting instead to cook breakfast on the camp stove. I prepared Bebe’s breakfast the night before by thawing it in the refrigerator. Afterward, we headed for the diggings, and by the time the sun was up, water and gravel were running through the sluices. I decided to run streambed gravel for the first half of the day, then do the first “cleanup” of the sluice material in the afternoon.

Abundant huckleberries

Hiking upstream during a break in digging, I wanted to see what the overburden looked like farther along. I emerged into a small clearing and into a thicket of huckleberry brush in the places on the bank where the sun shone through. The bushes were loaded with berries that were not yet ripe. Work would have to detour around the bushes to avoid disturbing them, but the good news was we’d have a glut of huckleberries once late July and early August rolled around. The bad news was that this patch was a magnet for good ol’ Ursus americanus, the American Black Bear. We’d have to watch out for them, and I would have to make sure that Bebe did not see one before I did.

By noon, I had enjoyed all the mucking I could stand for one day and wanted to get back to camp and start the cleanup of the sluice screenings. I loaded up the tools, and Bebe and I headed back to camp.

Two techniques to clean and process the values

Cleaning up and processing the values collected in the riffles of the sluice box requires care and patience. It is painstaking work because haste or inattention results in the loss of gold and potentially other valuable minerals, such as platinum. So, I use two techniques depending on where I am doing the cleanup. If I’m cleaning up at the prospecting site, I usually use a gold pan because I don’t carry any more tools than necessary. If I have city water, I’ll hook up a “Blue Bowl” with a hose and run the concentrates that way. The latter is by far the preferred method because the blue bowl and flowing water do all the work for you. Panning is tedious and time-consuming, but in this case, I would have to do it because I wanted to see the results of my work thus far—sooner rather than later.

Black sand

In the afternoon hours, by the creek in the shade of the tall cedars, I processed two 5-gallon buckets of black sand concentrates. I say “black sand” because typically in northern gold country, valuable minerals will be found in black magnetite sands. Black sands may not necessarily contain gold, but placer gold is seldom found absent the presence of black sands, in my experience. I was surprised at the amount of magnetite in the ancient riverbed material, but it was a very positive sign. More or less the same quantity of black sands is found on the banks of the current stream near bedrock.

At the end of the hard work, a significant quantity of the coveted yellow mineral was gleaned from the concentrates. It looked like we were working on a modest paystreak. That could change—increase or disappear—at any time, but I was happy with the results so far.

A word about prospectors quantifying their discoveries: They almost never do. Nor do they very often disclose the exact physical location of their discoveries.

To stake a mining claim

The Mining Act of 1872, which still governs prospecting and mining in the West, stipulated only that, to stake a mining claim on federal lands, there must be a “discovery of a valuable mineral deposit.” The law does not say what the “valuable mineral” must be. It could be gold, silver, or platinum groups minerals (PGM). It could be uranium. The key word is “valuable,” but in most cases here in these parts, that means gold or silver.

The sun was setting on a tuckered-out prospector and dog. I built a small fire. I hadn’t had time to fish the creek for the abundant trout that were in there but had some nice slabs of Alaska salmon that I had thawed in the refrigerator against the likelihood that I would run out of time and energy at the end of the day. Then I served Bebe and myself salmon, sweet potatoes, and spinach. Bebe wolfed down her salmon while carefully sorting out the spinach and flinging it into the grass. The quickly gathering darkness and a glass of Tullamore Dew by the fire soon had me at risk of falling asleep outside, and we headed in for the night.

Tomorrow, a task of claim staking.

