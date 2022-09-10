Every RVer has a gear, gadget or accessory purchase they regret

Maybe you’ve been there. You had good intentions. You may have talked to other RVers for advice. And read all the reviews, too. But after all is said and done, you really regret making that purchase. It may be right for some RVers. It’s just not right for you. Have you purchased something for your RV that you now regret? We have. I’ll share some of our regrettable purchases if you’ll own up to yours. (You can do so in the comments.)

Zero-gravity loungers

Even on sale, these were pricey! We loved how great it felt to lean back and simultaneously feel our feet elevate. Comfortable? Yes, our zero-gravity loungers are probably the most comfortable chairs we’ve ever owned. The trouble with them turned out to be two-fold. First, the loungers were huge. Even folded, they took up a lot of valuable space in our fifth wheel’s basement/storage area. Once the two oversized chairs were finally settled into place, there just wasn’t room for much else! The second issue? They were impractical for our use. We like to sit around a campfire. Keyword: sit—not recline. The bulky chairs tended to unfold themselves when carried and were heavy to lug around. After just two camping trips, our zero-gravity chairs found a new permanent home on our stix-n-brix deck. We replaced them with the standard, web-woven, lightweight, folding lawn chairs. And we’re so much happier!

Portable ice maker

This purchase seemed like a good idea at the time. After all, if you are camping you need ice, right? Turns out, we don’t. Well, we do use ice, but our Dometic refrigerator produces all the ice we need—and then some! I wish we’d waited to see how well the refrigerator’s ice maker worked before purchasing the portable maker. The good news? We sold it to another RVer for the exact amount we’d originally paid. Win-win.

If you are in the market for a portable ice maker, these are your best options. It just wasn’t for us.

RV cover

The four-season RV cover came along with the “new-to-us” (pre-owned) RV that we purchased. Former owners of the rig said they never used the cover, even though the paperwork and storage bag were missing. (Hmmm. Perhaps we missed a “red flag” here?) We felt quite fortunate scoring the cover until the first time we attempted to put it on our rig. Just getting the heavy and unwieldy bundle onto the roof of our fifth wheel tested our strength and determination! To say it’s heavy is a considerable understatement! After much grunting, pushing, and heavy lifting, we finally boosted the huge mass onto the RV roof. Then, we stretched and pulled, took turns standing on the RV’s roof and down below, and finally gave up. I’m convinced that the cover is made for a much smaller RV, though there’s no way to tell. (Did I mention no directions/paperwork came with the cover?)

You’re up next!

Now it’s your turn. Do you regret a purchase (or two or three) that you’ve made for your RV lifestyle? Go ahead, admit it in the comments below.

##RVT1069