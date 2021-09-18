RV industry debuts new radio ads

Here we go, another round of advertising from the RV Industry Association (RVIA) to promote the RV lifestyle. This time, the advertising agency has focused on showing how wonderful it is to travel with kids with an RV rather than to stay in a (dreaded) hotel.

The message presented will not be greeted very well by hotel industry leaders, but, who cares at the RVIA? Its mission is to sell RVs, not hotel rooms.

We have to say after listening to this, that those RVers who travel or have traveled with children may not agree that traveling with them is always smooth and peaceful. Of course, we do agree that traveling with kids in an RV is pretty darn great.

Anyway, here’s the one-minute ad. Leave a comment if you’re in the mood.