Ram trucks recalled for rear view visibility issue

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2021 Ram 1500 pickup trucks. The Trailer Reverse Steering Control Module (TRSCM) may prevent the rearview image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rear Visibility.” The potential number of trucks affected is 38,157.

A rearview camera that does not display an image reduces the driver’s rear view, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 12, 2022. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Y80.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1029b