Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Rat infestation leads to closure of 404 Family Dollar stores

By Mike Gast
More than 400 Family Dollar Stores across six states were temporarily closed Sunday to try to control a massive rat infestation at one of Dollar Store’s distribution centers.

The affected stores are in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The rat problem was brought to the attention of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January, and the agency sent an inspector to the distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas following consumer complaints.

The inspection uncovered “live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination.

After the federal inspection, Family Dollar instituted a recall at affected stores for all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and all human food and animal pet food products. A total of 404 stores in the affected states were included in the recalls and closures.

Family Dollar officials said they are not aware of any consumer complaints or reported illnesses related to the infestations.

