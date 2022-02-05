“All I read about are problems! Is it even worth getting an RV?”

This comment appeared recently in an RV blog I follow. The person posting their question about whether or not getting an RV was even worth it received hundreds of replies—the majority being fervently in favor of the RV lifestyle. The entire post stopped me in my tracks. I looked back on the last several articles I’d researched and written. To my surprise (and regret), many of the articles voiced negative aspects of RVing. Several stories offered advice to hopefully avoid costly and inconvenient mishaps. Not one focused on the joy I’ve found in living in our RV. So … I figured it’s time! It’s time to write a story of encouragement that positively promotes the RV life.

First, some observations

RVtravel.com along with other RV forums, blogs, and groups, exist to help folks who enjoy the lifestyle—or might be considering it. We offer information that hopefully will enable folks to learn how to care for their investment and address issues as they arise.

There are many “how to fix it” stories because folks seek out newsletters like ours to find this information. RVtravel.com is a good place to look for advice—not because breakdowns keep happening to everyone all the time, but because people want to address issues when they arise and want to prevent them if at all possible.

No matter what you own—a car, sticks-and-bricks home, cell phone, TV, whatever—there will be times that repairs are needed. An RV is no different. One reason for so many articles about “fixes” is that an RV has so many different components: electrical, plumbing, slide-outs, etc. Over time, we try to address each component and that means a lot of “fixes” or preventive maintenance stories.

Owning an RV means we can travel to many different places. That means the RV will experience a variety of climates, temperatures, and day-to-day weather challenges—not to mention less-than-desirable road conditions. Articles addressing these variables mean even more information about prevention and potential “fixes.”

Just like with other things, many RV troubles can be avoided if people know what to do. So, many articles and blog posts address maintenance and do-it-yourself measures that will save rig owners lots of cash and headaches, too! (After all, who listened when the salesman walked you through your 30-minute informational “tour”? Who remembers everything from that “Introduction to RVing” class? Not me!)

And now, some positive encouragement!

There are as many positive reasons to join the RV life as there are RV owners. Here are just a few:

Nancy M. says, “I love RVing! It’s the very best decision our family ever made! Traveling the country and still having my own bed and kitchen along is priceless!”

Bill S. reports, “I travel for work. Living in the RV is less expensive for me than living in hotel rooms. Besides, I know I’ll get a great night’s sleep in my own bed!”

Nicole S. says, “Just like in a sticks-and-bricks home, your RV requires maintenance and sometimes things happen. But unlike your stationary home, the view out my RV window changes as I travel. I love it!”

Brian T. thinks, “On weekends I can get away from the everyday grind. RVing helps me keep perspective throughout my work week. I enjoy the freedom RVing provides, too. There are endless places to go and things to see. And it’s great knowing that I can find reliable RV information when problems come up.”

Jan K. says, “At first, we didn’t even know what we didn’t know. Owning an RV is like anything new. There’s a learning curve at first, but fellow campers have been really great in stepping in to help us. I’m not sure why we didn’t take the plunge sooner. Guess we’ll have to make up for lost time!”

Chris R. offers, “If you’re not sure, rent an RV for a week or even a weekend. If you like it, maybe start out by buying a smaller, less expensive, or used RV. Older units often have the ‘bugs’ worked out and may be constructed better anyway. I bought a ‘previously loved’ RV two years ago and my family loves it. We’ve made some upgrades ourselves and love to travel in it.”

Travis H. thinks, “No one person has all of the mishaps that are addressed in the blogs or newsletters. Everyone has occasional things go wrong, but most often they are simple fixes you can do yourself. Anyway, the benefits far outweigh a few bumps in the road.”

Cindy W. suggests, “Have an independent inspection done on any RV you’re considering. That should give you peace of mind. Then get out there! Meet new people. See awesome scenery. Make memories that will have you smiling well into your most golden years!”

I couldn’t have said it better myself!

What advice and encouragement would you offer to someone who wonders about purchasing an RV? Let us know in the comments or on my forum.

