Reader charged extra money at campground for kids. Could this happen to you?

We received this letter from a reader this week and thought we’d share it with you:

Steve wrote, “Have you ever heard of a campground charging you extra for your own kids? Recently we went camping with our local group. We had 50+ campers attend.

“Upon check-in, I was asked the usual, ‘How many adults, kids, and pets?’ We have five girls. This was a prepaid campout through the group. I was told it was an additional $20 for the two extra kids. Campgrounds can dictate your family size? Has this happened to anyone else where they charge you extra because of the size of your family? I’ve heard of charging extra for pets, but your own kids?

“Just wondering if this is the new normal out there.

“Thank you to you and your team for what you do for the RV industry, more specifically, the RV owners.” —Steve Malochleb. Westfield, MA

Thank you for the kind words, Steve!

So, fellow readers, what do you think? Has this happened to you? Please vote in the poll below then leave a comment sharing your own personal experiences with this. Thank you!

