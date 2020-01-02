Reader Letter: New RVing slogan needed

Chuck,

I think RVers needing a new slogan to replace the no-longer-true “where you want, when you want.” Maybe you should run a contest to see who can come up with the best (or funniest) one.

If you do, may I have the honor of submitting the first two?

• Plan where you’ll be, or get rid of your RV.

• All parks full, once the exception, now the rule.”

—Jim Swickard