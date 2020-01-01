Reader Letter: Picking up hitchhikers

Dear Chuck,

I was unsure how to vote on the hitchhiking poll. Normally we never pick up a hitchhiker. Having said that, we actually did pick one up last year. I wanted to share this story with you.

We were driving through Rocky Mountain National Park, on our way to the other end, where we would turn around and come back to our campground. We drive an F250 long box, crew cab. As we were driving, we saw a woman with a bicycle and she had her thumb out. We picked her up, because we figured she was having problems with her bike. We also knew her potential rides were limited to people who could also take her bike.

It turned out that although she is a fit and experienced cyclist, she was overcome by the altitude and hills. Her destination was the place we were headed, where we would turn around. We told her we would be stopping along the route for pictures, and to enjoy the sights. She was all over that. She spent a good part of the day with us, we took pictures of each other, and she shared lots of iPhone tips and tricks with us.

She is a very intelligent and interesting person. She told us she lives in Columbia, SC. We drive through there on our way to and from Florida. This spring, on our way home from Florida, we met her for breakfast at a truck stop. She is a friend on Facebook, so we now follow each other’s adventures.

We made a new friend that day. That’s one of the great things about travelling with our RV.

Astrid B.

Full name withheld by request

