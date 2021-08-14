Reader Letter: Not a fan of our podcast

Dear editor:

A suggestion: I read your newsletter daily but I always skip the podcast. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t want to take the time to sit at my computer and listen to something for 20-30 minutes when I can just read it in a few minutes. I see some topics that I’d like to know more about but never have listened to them.

Is it possible to have some in a written version or at least a synopsis of the topics? I’m sure most don’t feel this way, but I always prefer to read news articles instead of listening to broadcasts or podcasts. Short attention span? Maybe but one of your surveys may ask that question. I’m guessing you can tell how many people tune in compared to how many total readers you have. Thanks for listening (or reading)! — Jerry B.

Dear Jerry,

I’m sure there are a whole bunch of readers who agree with you. But there are podcast fans among them, too. Podcasts are growing fast in popularity.

Most people do not listen to podcasts on their computers. They listen on their smart phones — playing, via Bluetooth, through their car speakers when driving, or they listen with headphones while they do chores, or any other time. An older audience like ours at RVtravel.com is not as familiar with podcasts as the younger crowd, which hugely embraces the format. Older folks are gradually catching on.

It would be a lot of work for us to produce a script for each podcast, and, really, it would lose a lot in the translation. The program is meant to be heard, not read.

Our podcast serves other purposes. Number one, it exposes RVtravel.com to people who have never heard of our website and newsletter before, and that brings us new subscribers. And, in addition, we sell a few ads in each program and come away with a profit, which helps pay the bills. And, frankly, think about the blind or visually impaired people who can’t read our website and newsletters — the podcast is a an opportunity for them to learn about RVing and be entertained in the process.

But I certainly get what you’re saying, and agree with you that podcasts are not for everyone. But ours is a keeper, and the audience keeps growing, slowly but surely.

