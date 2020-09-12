Reader Letter: What does “full-time RVer” mean?

Dear Chuck,

Is there a definition of a “full time” RVer? The reason I ask is that I have noticed the term being used many ways. Examples of statements made by different people:

They say, “We full time” and then we find out they live in a New England state, store their RV in Florida and “full time” for two weeks nearly every year.

Some are more definitive when they state clearly that they “full time” every summer.

And then there are those, like my wife and I, that didn’t claim to be “full timers” until we moved out of our “sticks-and-bricks” house to make our RV (30-foot trailer) our home – wherever it is parked.

This discrepancy really isn’t a serious problem, but it is a minor one. When we’re talking with an RVer who says he or she are “full timers” and we ask where they plan to spend the next winter and they say “home in Michigan.” We ask “Why would you choose to RV in a Michigan winter?” Their answer “Oh, we are leaving our RV in Florida and will be in our home in Michigan.”

This confuses me. I wonder how they can live in one state and have their RV in another state more than a thousand miles away, yet still be RVing.

I had thought the “full time” meant that one lived in their RV full time, that the RV WAS THEIR HOME.

My wife and I go home every night – wherever it is parked.

We still own the house we used to live in in Northern California, but it hasn’t been our “home” since we moved out almost three years ago. And we never plan to return. Why sell a house in California when the rental income is more than a thousand dollars a month more than the mortgage payment – taxes and insurance included? — Sam Crabtree

Dear Sam,

I hear the term used differently, just as you do. To me, if someone says they are a full-time RVer, then it means they live in an RV full-time, as in ALL THE TIME. Nobody knows how many people are living that way, but estimates are as high as a million.

I do wonder, though, if someone who lives in an RV full-time in one place year-round, is a “full-time RVer” or simply someone whose permanent home is a recreational vehicle. Many people who buy RVs these days do so to live in, not to travel with, the vehicle. To me, someone who lives in an RV park year after year without moving is not an RVer at all, at least not as a person who uses it for recreation.

Anyone who lives in their RV half the year, well, I don’t think he or she can claim to be “full-timers.”

But like you said, it’s not really a big deal. It’s just words. —Chuck

##RVT965