Reader warns of easy-to-fall-for Craigslist RV scam. Beware!

A reader who wishes to remain anonymous sent us this letter about an RV scam and we asked if we could share it with you as a word of caution. Here’s what they wrote:

As a recipient of your online newsletters, I am reaching out to you in hopes that you can use your platform to alert others in our hobby of an ongoing scam, which I almost fell victim to. I have filed reports with both the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau, but their processes take a long time and no telling how many victims this scam will claim by then.

I replied to a Las Vegas Craigslist ad for a 2014 Chevy Roadtrek. I called the number listed in the posting and received a text reply that he had posted the ad on behalf of his sister-in-law, and provided me an email address to contact her directly. The ensuing email exchange was wrought with red flags but also included enough details on the van to keep me interested (additional photos, interior video, and VIN#).

To close the deal, the seller (scammer) directed me to a logistics company that would be a ‘neutral’ 3rd party who would handle the transport, and escrow the funds until both parties were satisfied. Upon my investigation of the logistics company, I have concluded that it is part of their elaborate and sophisticated scam, despite a professional and legitimate appearing website.

The name of the logistics company is AutoSafe Logistics, supposedly based in Marion, IA. Their website address is https://autosafelog.com.

Based on the level of sophistication I suspect this is a much larger scam than the bogus sale of a few RVs, and likely includes other large items, requiring transport (cars, trucks, boats, heavy equipment, etc.).

Again, my hope is that you will include a warning in your newsletters to alert your readers.

Thank you.

Be careful out there, folks. Scammers are getting smarter every day and you wouldn’t have to be stupid to fall for a scam. Always do your research and make sure you’re buying from a reputable source. Meet the seller, whether an individual or a dealer, in person, and in public, if possible.

Have you or someone you know ever been scammed on something RV-related? Please tell us about it in the comments below.

