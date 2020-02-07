Readers’ favorite RV parks and campgrounds. Stayed at any of these?

We recently asked you: Do you have a favorite RV park or campground? Here are some of your answers, organized by state:

ARKANSAS

Bull Shoals-White River State Park, Lakeview AR

“Except like most state parks nowadays, you need reservations a year in advance.” — David Stansbury

ARIZONA

“Our favorite is Coyote Howls East in Why, AZ. Very quiet and LOTS of space between sites. It is semi Boondocking as they only provide water (for long term). Lots and lots of scenery, beautiful sunrises and sunsets. We spend several months a year here.” — Corkey

CALIFORNIA

“In no particular order: Railroad Park, Dunsmuir, CA; Westport Beach RV Park, Westport, CA; Pomo RV Park, Fort Bragg, CA” — Lee

“Westport Union Landing State Beach between Westport and Rockport above Fort Bragg at a State of California campground. Although, they raised the nightly fee 40% from one year to the next which is outrageous as the place NEVER even filled up at the old rate. Any time I camp without hookups I consider it to be boondocking and that is the case at this campground.” — Ed Hibbs

Silver Strand State Beach, Coronado, CA

“ocean breeze and sunsets, what more can you ask for?” — Gman

“Lower Pines Campground in Yosemite National Park” — Steve

COLORADO

“Mountain Views at Rivers Edge, Creede, CO” — Bill

FLORIDA

Grayton Beach State Park, Santa Rosa Beach, FL

“Topsail state park in Florida panhandle is GREAT, but our last visit was to Grayton state park just down the road. We had a spot with Western lake at our doorstep, the sunrise was something we will never forget. These two parks have dune lakes at the beach one of the few places in the world that do. Explore trails around the lakes or go to the beaches, they rated at the top as the most beautiful in the states. Been going for 25 + years.” — Bryan Freeman

IOWA

On-Ur-Way RV park, Onawa, IA

“Clean park. Beautiful trees and large spaces. Nice camp store and nice people running the place. Just a nice atmosphere and campers would pull out their chairs and enjoy visiting. Wish all RV parks could be like this one! Oh yes…reasonable prices!” — Dianne

Guide to Free Campgrounds is a must-have for all RVers! Our version is dog-eared, bookmarked, highlighted…you name it. Read more about it here.

MINNESOTA

“There is Gull Lake NRA outside of Brainerd, MN. This campground is probably the cleanest, best landscaped campgrounds we’ve stayed in & with our America the Beautiful senior pass is cheap, $7/nite.” — Ortep

MONTANA

“West Glacier KOA Resort, West Glacier, MT” — Don Peterson

NEW MEXICO

“We love Three Rivers Campground (BJ typed four, but we think he meant three) in Lincoln County, New Mexico… It has covered picnic table, water and clean pit toilets. The scenery is stunning” — BJ Davis

OREGON

Older Stone Village RV, McMinnville, OR

“Great staff. Next door to museum that holds the Spruce Goose. 1 building holding early aviation relics and 1 holding space exploration planes. A 3rd building is a water park. McMinnville is in heart of Oregon’s award winning wine country. Day trip you can follow rural roads to see many quaint barns. Beautiful country side. Quaint downtown area. Park is a sea of large sites perfectly manicured lawns, swimming pool, recently remodeled clubhouse with kitchen. Lots of scenic drives thru wine wine, along Willamette river and visit RV camp with vintage travel trailers remodeled for modern facilities. You have probably read about this park in travel magazines. On the hour drive to OR coastline you will pass a stop worthy sculpture garden with giant cypress trees and Spirit Mountain casino. Hope you enjoy your visit to McMinnville.” — Cheryl M. Lumley

“Sea and Sand RV Park, Depoe Bay, OR. Amazing.” — Steve

SOUTH CAROLINA

“Solitude Pointe Cabins and RV Park in Cleveland, SC. Outside of Fort Wilderness, Disney World, the best park we have camped in and we have been to many. Tranquil is an understatement! It’s a small campground with a few cabins (all with hot tubs) with the owners are on site and working daily to keep the sites in top condition. Location is in the mountains, close to several cities in South Carolina and North Carolina.” — Debbie Ballew

TENNESSEE

“Two Rivers Landing RV Resort, Sevierville TN” — Lee

“Defeated Creek Corps of Engineers Campground, located near Carthage, TN, is our favorite place to spend a few very relaxing days every year since 2004. It has, large, well laid out lots, many with full hook-ups that are cleaned after every camper checks out. Restrooms are old but also very clean. There are playgrounds, a nice swimming beach, shoreline and boat fishing, boat launch, and freely roaming deer. The only downside is that you need to reserve your site months in advance is you want to stay over a summer weekend.” — Michelle Austin

VIRGINIA

Fancy Gap/Blue Ridge Parkway KOA, Fancy Gap, VA

“For a quick getaway not too far from home, we like Fancy Gap KOA in Virginia. Well maintained campground and roomy spaces. And it’s very close to the Blue Ridge Parkway.” — Alice Ritchie

WASHINGTON

“Newhalem Campground in Marblemount, WA. It’s absolutely stunning and right at the west end of North Cascades National Park.” — Emma Lee

“Our favorite is Point Hudson RV Park & Marina, in Port Townsend, WA. We go up there a couple of times a year to sit on the shore and watch the storms blow thru.” — Don

WISCONSIN

Kohler-Andrae State Park, Sheboygan, WI

“Lots of Red Pine and White Pine trees situated on the shores of Lake Michigan. The campsites are excellent.” — Barbara L. Wood

“Wyalusing State Park outside of Prairie du Chien, WI,. You’re on top of a bluff looking down at where the Wisconsin River dumps into the Mississippi River.” — Ortep

Peninsula State Park, Fish Creek, WI

“Beach, Hiking and bike trails, great sites and the topper is the Northern Sky Theater inside the park, under the stars at night all summer.” — Carl

WYOMING

The Longhorn Ranch Lodge and RV Resort, Dubois, WY

“In mid-September we stayed for 8 days and nights at the Longhorn RV in Dubois, Wyoming. The RV spots are all well taken care of, the WiFi and cable service was good and the bathrooms were awesome. The bathrooms and shower facilities were all individual with a lockable door to each unit. The Wind River winds through the back side of the campground and the little town of Dubois was full of neat little shops, good dining and very friendly people. We were in a toy hauler and it was easy rides to Jackson Hole, the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone park from Dubois. We did have a problem (my fault) getting the cable to work our first evening and the maintenance man came by at 9 PM to assist me in getting it up and running. I highly recommend Longhorn if you are planning a stay in South West Wyoming.” — Mike Johnson

##RVT934