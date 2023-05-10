Reader’s joyful poem about full-time RVing

Reader Jackie Johnson sent in this poem that she wrote about full-time RVing. We know you’ll relate and enjoy every rhyming-second of it. Thanks for sharing, Jackie!

By Jackie Johnson

There’s nothing quite like life on the road

When you’re a full-time RVer, the world is your abode

You can wake up each day to a new scene

And live out your dreams, however extreme!

From coast to coast and everywhere in between

There’s always a new adventure to be seen

Whether you’re chasing the sun or following the snow

The RV life is one heck of a show

You can travel in style, with all the amenities

And never have to worry about the streets of cities

Just park your rig, and you’re good to go

The world is your playground, just take it slow

Sure, living in a tiny home on wheels can be tight

But the joys of RVing far outweigh any plight

From swapping stories with other nomads on the road

To finding hidden gems in each new zip code

And let’s not forget the joy of the campfire

And all the new friends you’ll make by the pyre

Sharing s’mores and laughs ’til the wee hours

You’ll find that RVers have superpowers

Like the ability to fix anything with duct tape

Or whipping up a gourmet meal on a tiny hotplate

You’ll learn to appreciate the little things in life

Like a hot shower after a long day of strife

If the daily grind has got you feeling down

And you’re searching for a life that’s truly profound

Why not take to the road as a full-time RVer

And embark on a journey unlike any other?

Join the ranks of nomads and explorers

And discover the joy of being a perpetual adventurer

With no fixed address or permanent abode

But a life full of freedom and endless roads.