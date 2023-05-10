Reader’s joyful poem about full-time RVing

Reader Jackie Johnson sent in this poem that she wrote about full-time RVing. We know you’ll relate and enjoy every rhyming-second of it. Thanks for sharing, Jackie!
By Jackie Johnson
There’s nothing quite like life on the road
When you’re a full-time RVer, the world is your abode
You can wake up each day to a new scene
And live out your dreams, however extreme!
From coast to coast and everywhere in between
There’s always a new adventure to be seen
Whether you’re chasing the sun or following the snow
The RV life is one heck of a show
You can travel in style, with all the amenities
And never have to worry about the streets of cities
Just park your rig, and you’re good to go
The world is your playground, just take it slow
Sure, living in a tiny home on wheels can be tight
But the joys of RVing far outweigh any plight
From swapping stories with other nomads on the road
To finding hidden gems in each new zip code
And let’s not forget the joy of the campfire
And all the new friends you’ll make by the pyre
Sharing s’mores and laughs ’til the wee hours
You’ll find that RVers have superpowers
Like the ability to fix anything with duct tape
Or whipping up a gourmet meal on a tiny hotplate
You’ll learn to appreciate the little things in life
Like a hot shower after a long day of strife
If the daily grind has got you feeling down
And you’re searching for a life that’s truly profound
Why not take to the road as a full-time RVer
And embark on a journey unlike any other?
Join the ranks of nomads and explorers
And discover the joy of being a perpetual adventurer
With no fixed address or permanent abode
But a life full of freedom and endless roads.