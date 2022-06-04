He woke up to a man at his campsite asking for help. Should he have trusted him?

Back in January, I wrote a story about trusting a stranger’s help on the side of the road.

One of our readers, Tim Slack wrote in and told me his experience of being the one helping someone stranded. He wrote:

“Just read the ‘trust a stranger?’ story on RVTravel.com and thought I’d tell you my own. It absolutely raised the same question in my mind then…

I was traveling on I-70 and was just about to leave Colorado but decided to stay in Rabbit Valley, a few miles short of the UT line. I was in my old CJ-5 so I got off about a mile or more on a rough dirt road and set up my tent. Woke up the next morning and there was a guy sitting on a rock about 50 yds away from my camp.

He “really needs help”

He said he’d seen the winch on my jeep and really really needed me to help him. His story was he’d driven his old truck/camper off on the same road the previous night and just barely avoided driving into a deep arroyo in the dark. He asked me to drive him back to his rig and use my winch to drag his rig back from the lip of the precipice. It was about half over but hanging up on the frame kept him from going all the way over.

Is he armed? Does he want to kill me?

My thoughts: ‘How many compadres are waiting to mug me and take MY rig?’ ‘Is he armed and just wants to kill me to get a vehicle to continue his (probable) crime spree?’ etc. But I decided to pack up my camp and go help.

Truck on the edge

We drove maybe five miles further into the desert and came on his truck. No lurking gang members. Truck was right. on. the. edge. I was concerned about getting dragged over myself if his truck tipped! I parked my Jeep up behind a pretty large boulder, pulled out the winch cable, hooked it to the back axle, got back in, fired up the winch and dragged him back to level ground. No problem. The guy was crying as he thanked me profusely. Said he wanted to give me something but didn’t have any money. I told him just to pass on the favor to the next person he ran across needing help, and drove back to the road.

Wow – That felt good!

What a range of thoughts and feelings that gave me, though. All the way from ‘Was I going to get murdered?’ to ‘Wow, it felt good to literally save somebody’s ass!’”

Do you have any stories or experiences of your own similar to this about trusting a stranger or a stranger trusting you? Please share them in the comments below.