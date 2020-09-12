Meet your fellow RVtravel.com readers, September 12, 2020

We asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us about themselves. Here are a few responses.

From Dick and Sandy Kashdin. Sandy is a former school teacher while I worked on Project Apollo up to 1970 and then in the printing business for 30 years. Even though we have led parallel lives for over 30 years being at the same places, with the same people at the same time, Sandy and I did not become a couple until 2001. That is when we began our formal RV and travel adventures.

We are on our third Class A, now a 2015 Holiday Rambler Ambassador DP. Over the years we have been to all lower 48 states twice, most of Canada and a 12,806 round-trip 88-day adventure to Alaska in 2009. When they build a bridge to Hawaii we will go there also. Being that Sandy is from Tampa, FL, we stay at Lazy Days RV Resort Tampa for some of the winter months. We have attended many NASCAR events and now attend more NHRA drag racing events. We keep busy in the summer month with two show cars, a 1976 Chevy Vega V8 Street Sleeper and my former drag car, a Blown 1972 Ford Pinto Small Block now retired to the street for cruise nights and car shows.

From Barb and Butch Brooker. In 2003 we retired and decided to live as full-time RVers and we did so for 10 years. Loved it! But then we decided to be 1/2-timers and move back to our hometown where we were born and raised. We winter in South Texas at Trophy Gardens in Alamo, and summer in Jefferson, Iowa. We love both worlds. We have made friends all over the country. I try to keep in touch with as many as possible through my blog, born in 2002. When we set up our summer home we made two RV sites in our backyard, one for us to park our motorhome and one for visiting friends. This past year has been a Doozy for everyone, everywhere!

From Tim Slack. Having greatly enjoyed public lands for decades, in retirement my wife Karen and I felt honored to volunteer our time to this country’s national, state & regional parks, NWRs and forests. F/T for eight years now, we’ve worked seasonally for US Forest Svc, US Fish & Wildlife, Grand Teton & Grand Canyon (see photo), Nature Conservancy preserves, several state park systems, Denali Ntl Park, along with a few other places. We enjoy exchanging stories with visitors from all over the country & world, so we’ve focused primarily on visitor center and gift store positions, although also doing interpretive tours, groundskeeping and other odd jobs — whatever’s needed by an agency to stretch their dollars. Great fun, great rewards, great life.

From Patrick Granahan. I have been a RV owner and traveler since 1983. Our family has visited (via travel trailer) just about every state and National Park in this great nation. This is the first time since 1983 that I find myself without an RV. We are searching for a lightly used class C motorhome under 28 feet in length. We just moved from the north country of the Adirondacks in New York to the Great Smoky Mountains in Western North Carolina about 25 miles from the Tennessee State Line. When we find a class C motorhome we will be back on the road again. This virus scare has reduced available used RV inventories. We are still looking.

