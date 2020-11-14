Meet your fellow RVtravel.com readers, November 14, 2020

We asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us about themselves. Here are a few responses.

NOTE FROM EDITOR CHUCK: I want to let you know that I love meeting those of you who tell us about yourself. My staff and I write our articles and the words go off into cyberspace, and we don’t know exactly where they land. But then I look here and I see your faces and read your stories. I am so happy to meet you!

From Debbie & Tom Mason. Tom grew up in State Parks; Debbie doesn’t remember when she started camping. Her dad bought a 19′ MH in 1973 and she was hooked. We backpacked, tent camped and got a truck camper in 1988. We moved up to a tent trailer, then a “learner” motorhome (makes some of the horror stories pale), then a better one and, in 2011, a new 32′ Coachmen Mirada. Long trips are few, but love to be out for anything from a quick weekend to a month-long (or more) exploration. It’s also a great way to visit family & friends, or to go to dog agility trials. It’s also our “guest cottage”. Photo: Tom & the dogs in Whitefish, MT.

Hi, I’m Debbie and hubby is Pat Murphy. He is a retired, disabled Air Force Veteran but can still get around albeit slowly. I took an early retirement last year to travel when I want to, not when “THEY” say I can. We’ve had a Class C for the past 10 years and now are free to see this great country of ours. Still have a home in San Antonio, TX, to be near our two granddaughters, and they and their parents do lots of camping in their own trailer with us often. Couldn’t ask for a better life these days! If you are contemplating retirement, my advice is – DO IT! Like me, it will be the best decision you’ve ever made. This picture is us at the annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park, South Dakota, just a few days ago. Meeting my brother and his daughter with family soon and heading across to Yellowstone next with them. Happy Traveling!

From Warren Carter. Retired (June 2020) college professor. As a kid growing up I was introduced to camping and the great outdoors through the Boy Scouts. I have tent camped with my two sons and progressed to a pop-up camper, and travel trailers. I have been blessed to have traveled and camped throughout our great country.

I prefer to dry camp at state parks and National Forests. I recently discovered boondocking and now spend winters desert camping. I am a member of the Escapees Club and Lance Owners of America. The best part of camping has been meeting and getting to know some incredible people wherever Otis (my canine camping companion) and I visit. I have modified my camping in 2020 due to COVID, but Lord willing we will continue to get out to meet new people and to take on the beauty of this country.

From Tom Gutzke. I married my wife, Pat, in 1967. She started camping when she was about 6 years old and loved it. I was reluctant. Flies. Mosquitoes. Rain. Our son was born in 1979 and, after visiting friends who allowed us to use a pop-up trailer for the weekend at their property in northern Wisconsin, I realized that camping wasn’t as bad as I thought. The three of us loved it. In 37 years we were fortunate to have stayed overnight in and seen something in all 49 states on the continent. We celebrated our 50th anniversary by seeing our 50th state by flying to the 50th state in the Union – Hawaii – for 18 days on Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii, flying from Phoenix to Maui on Hawaiian Airlines. We saw parts of Texas Hill Country on our way to Phoenix and, on our return, we headed for Florida for 2+ months. We were gone for 23 weeks! On her death bed, Pat made me promise that I continue RVing, seeing things that we haven’t seen yet. My wife and I double-dated in 1964 with her “twin sister,” as she called her friend Julie. The three of us have been friends ever since. Now there’s just two of us. Julie is now traveling with me. It’s fun as we reminisce about the last 50+ years while making new memories. In my heart, I feel that Pat was an angel and my continued traveling was a part of God’s plan in helping two wonderful ladies to enjoy and see His handiwork as we travel across the continent.

From Scott & Jeanne Goetze. Being active duty Air Force we travel from one assignment to another in our 2020 Montana High Country 295RL. We’re in our 3rd RV since starting full time in 2015. We starting reading Chuck’s forum in 2014 and look forward to each Saturday for the most recent RV updates and news. Thanks for all you do to keep everyone abreast of what’s happening within the RV community and industry.

From Martha Holmes. My husband, Eddie, and I were married late in life. Our children were grown and we were retired. We bought our first camper about 12 years ago. It was a small pop-up. (He’d been a Scout leader and I was a tent camper.) So, our adventure began. We gathered with my spread-out family to camp for family reunions. It was wonderful! Then, we started making the journey to Florida to spend each February in Florida’s beautiful state parks. It was while camping in Florida that Eddie passed away. I’ve already told that story in another writing. Since then, I’ve camped alone, or with my grandchildren and sometimes their mother or friends. I joined RVWomen and love those get-togethers. Recently, when my home geothermal system died after 24 years, my dog and I lived in the camper in the driveway for a month during the heatwave. Thank you for these newsletters! I don’t feel so isolated during the pandemic!

From Tim Slack & Karen Gunderman. Had a 30’ Airstream our first year retired but traded for a 32’ Tiffin Allegro diesel for the space & storage. Volunteer season by appropriate season in National & state parks around the country, mostly in the West now. Giving back for decades of enjoyment of this country’s public lands. Both before & while retired, we’ve worked from AK’s Denali to FL’s cypress lagoons, and NC’s Outer Banks to OR’s seashore. Our cat Zoe is OK traveling but loves when we’re stopped for a while so she can watch wildlife: turkey, javelina, Sandhill cranes, bison, elk, bighorn sheep, desert tortoise, and lizards of all varieties & sizes.

From Gary & Susan Anderson. Fulltimers since 2015. We were weekenders before we opted to go full time and we couldn’t be happier! Both retired from corporate America. We love the western part of the US where we workamp in the summer months and ride our side-by-side on our days off. We winter in the Foothills of Yuma. Still on our bucket list is a summer in Alaska. We enjoy workamping and meeting and getting to know others who are traveling our beautiful country. We plan on this lifestyle until we can no longer physically continue; right now we cannot imagine being in one place! Our other hobby is cruising, which is similar to full-time life.

