RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Mr. President, please open our campgrounds!”

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is one story:

“Luckily, we made it home before all the madness. I heard about this on FNC in December, and whenever I was on the PC, I checked all over for any updates. We left Yuma, AZ, on January 2nd and left Tucson mid-January. We headed to TX, first near San Antonio area for two weeks, then (at that time WX) I felt the need to be home, but we had reservations in Conroe, TX, so went there.

“And then the news got, not worse exactly, but more alarming. We cut our visit short (WX again, flooding all across LA, MS, AL) and we did not want to get stuck because of either the virus or weather. Made it home mid-February. Again, the news just made it worse long before alerts or orders like ‘stay in place.’

“We made sure we had six months’ worth of essentials, which we normally do anyway, and we got more cash, in case banks closed, went to credit card use only, as I can clean it easily (who knows about money). Needless to say, our United States and the world one month later does not look anything like they did one month ago.

“I have written to the President asking him to make sure campgrounds are open since they meet the ‘distancing requirements,’ [and] they can close bathrooms since you’ve got one in your rig.

“Above all, think personal safety and all-around safety; fires, traffic, other vehicles is most important. If possible, help a trucker – they are on the front lines now along with all the medical folks.

“Wow, what 3 months does to the world!”

— Montgomery Bonner

