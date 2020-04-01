RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A medical interpreter’s healthy routine

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is one story:

“I know that I am one of the few beings on the planet that is not petrified of the virus, and that is probably because I am a medical interpreter who researches everything scientific to better help my reading public and assist me on onsite calls. I have been interpreting onsite and telephonically since 2010; previously I was a translator via proz (still am) and an adjunct Professor of French at Villanova 11 years, and an instructor at Berlitz for 30.

“So, needless to say, I have always found ways to survive. I have never lived in fear because I have experienced many hills and valleys in my life that taught me many important lessons. Number one is: We have intentions, He has the Plan.” Sometimes I need reminding of the same.

“I am amazed at how fast the fear factor came over this country, particularly of my elderly friends, who KNOW we conquered TB and Polio in our century; and this a virus similar to the flu. (I have heard incidentally that they now know this virus has been around for many years, so if you have had the flu in the last few years you are most probably immune.)

“This morning I changed my daily early morning hike in the mountains till later on today as I am waiting for a business call shortly. I normally get up, have my smoothie, and head to the mountain for a brief walk. Today, since I had to rearrange my schedule, I took my outside chair and last year’s new pillows out to create my little patio, next to my garden that grows in pots: flowers and veggies. I greeted the wild cats that come round every a.m. as I knitted, read, and cleaned around my entranceway: I’m looking at my bike and hope to have the energy to ride it soon (I am a cancer-surviving individual). I have gone for a few supplies of supplements and fresh veggies since this nonsense all began, as well as for CBD and other supplements. I am happy that spring is here now and await the time I can go travel again. I think God wanted me to heal up so this quiet time is just right.

“Blessings to all; my mom used to wrap us up in warm blankets and put us in the sun and bring out tea when we had a virus, and we were well by the end of the day. I take osha root tea twice a week now as a preventer. If you do get cold or flu symptoms, take it twice a day for three days only and then stop for a few days, since it is a natural penicillin.”

— Claire Thomas

