RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “I still try to smile”

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Lisa’s story:

“My husband and I workcamp. As the virus hit, we noticed we got busier with people trying to get home or closer to family. Some were trying to find spots because the park they were in previously had closed. So, as we picked up it meant we had to be more vigilant than ever with sanitizing.

“I found I wipe counters down often throughout the days I am in the office. I use my pen only. I stand further back from the counter when guests arrive, but I still try to smile and make their day better after a long day of travel. While I try to not be paranoid (“I try and may sometimes fail”), it can be hard not to be fearful. After all, we are just human. The guests in front of us are nervous and if we can make their day a bit easier then we did a good job.

“So, as for changing my RV living routine, it’s just being more mindful of what is going on around me, more cautious of keeping things sanitized and still trying to live in this ever-changing world.”

— Lisa Adcox

Your essays wanted

Here is your assignment (should you choose to accept it): Write an essay no longer than 500 words on this subject: “How I have adapted to a life in self-isolation.” Tell us what you do with your time, how you keep active physically and/or mentally, how you communicate with friends and family and other ways you occupy your time. Have you taken up a new hobby? Started writing a novel? We can’t pay for these articles right now, but you could earn a place on our staff if you impress us with your creativity. Submit your article here. Please include a photo of yourself or of something that helps illustrate your essay. We’ll post many, if not most of these every day in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.