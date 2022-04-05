Recall: F-150 Ford pickups, transmission could unexpectedly shift into neutral

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 vehicles. The Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) for low transmission fluid pressure may falsely activate and cause the transmission to unexpectedly shift into neutral. More than 47,000 vehicles may be involved in the recall.

An unexpected shift into neutral will cause a loss of drive power and increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 2, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S15.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1047b