Recipe: Instant Pot Spicy Chicken Curry Soup (Warning: This WILL make you hungry)

By Nanci Dixon

I should title this “Bad Cook – Good Instant Pot” – because almost everything I make in the Instant Pot™ comes out great. Keeping my Instant Pot on my RV counter is actually working – I’m using it a lot more and it’s encouraging my husband and me to try new things and eat healthier. I have been trying recipes with coconut milk lately and have found that I love the slight coconut flavor and smoothness that it adds to soups.

This week’s recipe was an experiment. I didn’t want to serve it over rice as we have added more than a few COVID pounds on (but this is an option for you). So I turned it into soup – a really, really spicy soup! If you’re a spice wimp, no worries – just reduce the curry and pepper in the recipe.

Ingredients

• 2 Tbsp oil (I used olive oil)

• 1 1/2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3/4 inch pieces. Thighs work well in the Instant Pot because they don’t dry out as easily as chicken breasts

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 2 tsp minced garlic

• 1 green or red pepper, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

• 1 10 oz can diced tomatoes or 4 tomatoes chopped

• 1 cup any quick-cooking veggies (zucchini, mushrooms, chopped celery)

• 1 cup chicken broth

• 1 Tbsp mild curry (I used 1 1/2 Tbsp curry – too much!)

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1/8 tsp pepper

• 1 13 oz can coconut milk (Add after cooking)

Instructions

1.) Set Instant Pot to sauté, high

2.) While the Instant Pot is heating, cut up chicken and chop the onion

3.) Add chicken and onion to Instant Pot, stirring until onion is soft and chicken is brown

4.) Add garlic and sauté a minute or two more

5.) Add the rest of the ingredients EXCEPT coconut milk

6.) Set Instant Pot to manual/high for six minutes. Quick-release when done

7.) Add coconut milk and stir. If the soup is not hot enough after adding coconut milk, set Instant Pot to sauté and stir until the desired temperature

8.) Add salt and additional curry and pepper as desired

