Oregon officials explore affordable RV park as a solution to homelessness crisis

The homelessness crisis continues to challenge communities across the nation. Redmond, Oregon, is taking an innovative approach by developing an affordable RV park as an adjunct to its Safe Parking Program. According to Mountain View Community Development, organizer of the program, “The Safe Parking Program is designed for adults and families who have lost their homes and living in a car or camper may be their only option besides sleeping on the street. However, finding a safe, legal place to park can be challenging. The Safe Parking Program provides individuals and families living in vehicles with a safe, legal parking place.”

Redmond’s Safe Parking Program

The Safe Parking Program allows people living in their vehicles to park overnight in designated areas. This new initiative seeks to expand the program by providing a more permanent and stable solution for those struggling to find affordable housing.

Rick Russell, Executive Director of Mountain View Community Development, said, “We serve a lot of people in our program. It’s free and accessible to people living in cars and RVs. Many people here have income but cannot afford rent from $700 to $900 per month. Many of their RVs are too old for existing RV parks. We are trying to figure out how to operate something underneath that market rate scale.”

Russell said that more than 60 percent of the people using the Safe Parking program eventually acquire stable housing.

Deciding who will operate the affordable RV park

Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone stated that the next step is to figure out who might operate the low-income RV park and how much it will cost, what services the county may be able to provide, and whether the program would pay for itself.

In addition to providing affordable housing, the park would include essential amenities such as clean water, sanitation facilities, and electricity. On-site resources, such as case management and job training services, will help residents achieve self-sufficiency.

