Where to refill those propane tanks on the road

Baby, it’s getting cold outside! That’s not a problem unless the inside of your RV also becomes chilly. Then it could be time to refill your propane tanks. Just for clarification, I’m talking about the bigger tanks that keep your furnace running, not the little ones used to fuel your gas grill. We usually just exchange the smaller tanks, but the bigger ones? No way. We always have our larger propane tanks refilled. Not only do you get to keep the propane that may remain inside the tank (saving you money) but you can also be certain of the integrity of the tank – because you are the one who has used it and had it inspected, certified, or recertified. In other words, you know your tank.

So, the question remains: When you are away from familiar surroundings, where can you find a place to get your propane tanks refilled? When we know that we’ll be RVing in an area where we’ll need to run the furnace, we research ahead of time to find area propane fill stations. I think it’s just a better way to RV in cold climates. We have peace of mind knowing that we won’t run short of fuel and can keep the rig warm.

Location possibilities for propane

Here are some locations that are known to help keep that RV furnace humming along all season long. They will refill your tanks. You may want to call ahead for hours and to compare prices.

Many Costco stores will refill your propane tanks, but not all of them offer this service. Contact Costco’s automotive or tire service area for information.

Tractor Supply Company, or TSC, will also refill your tanks. Some smaller stores are the exception. Check before you go.

U-Haul boasts that they have trained attendants who will quickly refill your RV propane tank and get you back on the road ASAP. U-Haul businesses can be found in many different locations across the United States and Canada. Be aware that some U-Haul outlets are very small and may not have the equipment needed to fill your tanks.

While Home Depot and Lowe's stores do not offer the service of refilling propane tanks, select Menards stores will. (FYI: Menards is a large lumber and home improvement store found throughout areas in the Midwest.)

National propane suppliers like Ferrellgas or AmeriGas and other major propane companies that service private residences will usually have a refill station. (Be aware that some of these businesses will not have space to accommodate a large RV. You may need to take the tanks to have them refilled.) Local area propane dealers will also refill your RV tanks. You can Google their location and call ahead, just to be sure.

Highway truck and travel stops like Love's and Pilot Flying J will happily keep your propane tanks filled so that you can continue to enjoy winter RVing, even when temperatures plummet. You can download Pilot Flying J's travel guide, which lists their company's propane refill stations for every state in the U.S. Find it here.

Check out locally owned farm and ranch supply stores in the area where you plan to visit. Many offer refilling of your propane tanks, but it's best to call ahead and know for sure.

Some gas stations will refill RV propane tanks, as will selected campgrounds. Last winter, our CG host invited the local propane supplier to visit our camp once a week. If we needed a refill for our 40 lb. tanks, all we had to do was sign up! The dealer came right to our campsite to refill our tanks.

The app FreeRoam offers a United States map that shows places where you can get propane tanks refilled. Check out the web version here.

Hope this helps! Stay warm out there!

