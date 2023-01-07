Why having no regrets should be an RVer’s mantra

There’s a house in a nearby community that always has a sign posted in its front yard. It’s obvious that the homeowner hand-letters each sign—a process that I imagine is painstakingly done. The sign in the yard began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back then, encouraging words were posted, like “Don’t give up!” and “This too will pass.” These words put a smile on my face and gave me encouragement during lockdowns, isolation, and closures.

Since COVID, the yard signs have continued. I’m happy about that. Words on the small, two-foot-square sign change frequently, and I always look forward to reading the latest sentiment when I drive past the house. Last week I noticed a new sign. This time, the precise lettering proclaimed two words, “No regrets.”

Really?

Upon reading the sign, my first thought was, “Who has no regrets?” I mean, who considers every word they’ve ever spoken, or reviews a lifetime of their actions, and doesn’t find even one instance of regret? No one I know. Instead, I think most of us would jump at the chance for some “do-overs”—second chances to say something different or do something better.

Encouragement

As I thought about the sign, I realized it’s meant as encouragement for moving forward rather than dwelling on our past. “No regrets” might just make a good mantra for RVers.

No regrets RVing

Missed the turn off the highway? No regrets! Navigate to use an alternate route.

Have a noisy neighbor camping next to you? Before you do or say anything, think: “No regrets.”

Burned tonight’s hot dogs? No regrets! Fry up some eggs and enjoy a “breakfast dinner.”

In short, pause before you speak or act. Put everything into perspective. Don’t add to the regrets you already have racked up in life. Live in such a way that regrets will no longer derail you.

The truth about regrets

Psychologists have known for a long time what we might well have guessed: Dwelling on our regrets can hurt us. Playing the “If only I’d” game can take a toll on our emotional health. Continuously looking back with remorse over something we did or failed to do in the past can eventually damage our physical health, as well. So, what can we do about our past behaviors—the ones that cause us to feel such remorse?

Make amends, if possible. Here’s where “No regrets” demands “No excuses.” Admit you were wrong and apologize for the hurt you’ve caused.

Forgive yourself. Recognize your mistakes and own them. Then move on. Look ahead, not backward.

Learn from past mistakes. Let your remorse guide you to making different and better choices in the future.

“No regrets” seems like a very good saying for RVers to live by. After all, as we travel through life, it’s always better to focus out the windshield, not the rearview mirror!

##RVT1086