Saturday, April 30, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Some Renegade motorhomes recalled for fire hazard issue

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Kibbi, LLC (Kibbi) is recalling certain 2021 Renegade RV Vienna and Villagio motorhomes equipped with Dayton/Snyder electrical relays. A stranded wire used in the connector may cause the relay to overheat. An overheated electrical relay increases the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury.

Remedy
Dealers will remove the electrical relay and reconnect wiring as necessary. Dealers will also add a warning label by the Firefly touch screen that states, “Don’t use Range, Microwave or Air Conditioning unit unless the coach is powered by shore or Generator.” All repairs will be performed free of charge.

Owner notification letters were expected to have been mailed on Friday, April 29, 2022. Owners may contact Kibbi’s customer service at 1-574-966-0196 for more information.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1050b

Previous articleRV Travel Newsletter Issue 1050

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.