Some Renegade motorhomes recalled for fire hazard issue

Kibbi, LLC (Kibbi) is recalling certain 2021 Renegade RV Vienna and Villagio motorhomes equipped with Dayton/Snyder electrical relays. A stranded wire used in the connector may cause the relay to overheat. An overheated electrical relay increases the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury.

Remedy

Dealers will remove the electrical relay and reconnect wiring as necessary. Dealers will also add a warning label by the Firefly touch screen that states, “Don’t use Range, Microwave or Air Conditioning unit unless the coach is powered by shore or Generator.” All repairs will be performed free of charge.

Owner notification letters were expected to have been mailed on Friday, April 29, 2022. Owners may contact Kibbi’s customer service at 1-574-966-0196 for more information.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1050b