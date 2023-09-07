The last Reno Air Races: Goodbye to a major national competition beloved by RVers

Many RVers are headed to the National Championship Air Races in Reno for one last time this week, September 13-17, 2023. The competitors will take off there for the final time after 59 years. The schedule includes race heats in several classes, such as Formula One, STOL Drag, Biplane, and Unlimited.

The end of air racing at Reno is a poignant time of reflection for those of us who were lucky enough to attend the event since 1964. The Stead Airport parking areas were always filled with the RVs of racers, support personnel, and air race fans alike.

I covered the Reno Air Races during the 1970s and ‘80s for Air Progress, Plane & Pilot, Aviation International News, and other magazines. Writers and news journalists would typically arrive several days before the official start of the event, to take thousands of photos and interview race participants. The crew parking areas near the airplanes would already be full of RVs, and the public parking lots would start filling up with RVs in the days prior to the first official flag.

The weather in the Sierras was always perfect in September: the skies a bright azure, the winds usually light, the air was crisp. Press credentials would enable a writer to freely roam the ramps where pre-race mechanical tinkering was done to the race planes. My usual spot for the race heats was beneath a pylon near the south end of the course, nearest the viewing stands. The legendary Bob Hoover was for many years, the official starter, flying his bright yellow North American P-51 Mustang.

This year, fans in perhaps greater numbers than ever will travel to Stead for the final races. The RVs and the dazzling planes will be there one last time.

The Reno Air Races were a major event for the city of Reno and the surrounding area. They drew over 200,000 spectators each year and generated millions of dollars in economic impact. The races were also a popular destination for RVers, who could camp at the airport and enjoy the excitement of the races.

The history of the Reno Air Races

The Reno Air Races began in 1964 and were held annually at the Reno-Stead Airport.

A very popular event, the races featured planes in a variety of classes, from the tiny single-seat Formula One, to the fastest, Unlimited, usually powerful warbirds, and Jet. The races were also known for their high speeds, close racing, and, sometimes, crashes.

The air races were a major economic boon for the city of Reno, generating millions of dollars in economic impact each year. They also helped to promote Reno as a tourist destination.

The end of an era

2023 will be the sunset of Reno Air Races at the Stead Airport. The RTAA (Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority) decided not to renew the contract with the RARA (Reno Air Racing Association) due to concerns about rapid area development, public safety, and the impact on the airport and its surrounding areas.

The National Air Racing future

The RARA is still looking for a new home for the races and has enigmatically suggested that a new National Air Race venue will be announced soon.

While the future of the races is currently unknown, the six-decade legacy of the Reno Air Races will live on.

##RVT1121