Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Report shows more campers in 2023; women choosing destinations

By RV Travel
RV Camping With The Family
Image by Koun G from Pixabay

The March 2023 edition of the Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) Monthly Research Report predicts that the majority of 2022 campers will venture out again in 2023. A strong spring, including nearly one million additional households who plan to camp this March and April, bolsters impressive growth in January and February. The beginning of the year included an additional 2.9 million households, further indicating marked interest in camping and outdoor hospitality in 2023.

According to the report, 74% of households who camped in 2022 say they will camp again this year. More than a third of campers have booked camping trips in July (35%) and August (33%). Also noteworthy, 27% of campers have booked all or some of their trips for the year.

Looking more immediately, 26.1 million households plan to camp in March or April. Comparatively, 25.2 million households enjoyed a camping trip during the same period in 2022. The most popular destinations for spring break leisure travel include Florida or the Southeast (18%), California (11%) and Arizona or the Southwest (11%).

“Camping has solidified its place as an important travel option,” said Whitney Scott, senior vice president of strategy at Kampgrounds of America, Inc. “This isn’t just another mode of travel. For many, it is their primary way to explore and experience the world around them. We’re seeing more bookings made earlier to ensure campers don’t miss out on their favorite campgrounds and sites.”

The March report also examines who does the decision-making when it comes to camping. Overwhelmingly, women who are the head of household make the decisions regarding where to camp and what to do. In fact, 61% are making key camping decisions.

SOURCE: KOA press release

RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Dog owners: Is/are your dog(s) a purebred or mutt?

