Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Reservations start Saturday for May 20-22 S.D. Open House Weekend camping

By Mike Gast
South Dakota State Parks are getting ready to kickstart the summer camping season with its Open House Weekend May 20-22.

Saturday, February 19 will be the first day to reserve campsites, camping cabins, modern lodging, and picnic shelters for arrival on May 20 for the Open House Weekend. Reservations will open at 7 a.m. Central Time for all facilities on the 90-day reservation window.

All facilities at Custer State Park accept reservations one year before arrival. You can reserve your campsite online at https://reservations.gooutdoorssouthdakota.com/ or call 1-800-710-2267.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has launched a new Go Outdoors South Dakota e-commerce system which allows for a one-stop shop for camping reservations and purchases licenses including Hunting, Fishing and Park Entrance Licenses. Consider logging in and setting up a camping profile before Saturday.

