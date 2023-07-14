Resistance grows against the Bureau of Land Management’s conservation-centric public land rule

EDITORIAL

Opposition is escalating to the Bureau of Land Management’s plan to impose a sweeping new public lands management rule that undermines long-established law.

The proposed “conservation” rule was announced on March 30, 2023. The BLM seeks to impose the seismic rule of its own volition without congressional legislation. BLM planned to hasten the proposal into law with only a brief public comment period that ended on June 20, 2023. The comment period was extended by 15 days, but BLM did not consult Congress or seek legislative action. This aroused the ire of the House Committee on Natural Resources, which promptly formulated a bill to force BLM to withdraw its proposal.

In addition to garnering congressional disapproval, the proposal generated opposition from an array of interested stakeholders, including Farm Bureau Federations across the West, logging interests, prospectors and miners, and outdoor recreation interests.

The proposed creation and exclusive protection of a new “conservation use” and set of “Conservation Leases” drew particularly strident opposition. Conservation is codified as public land use under existing law, and the creation of conservation leases would prioritize conservation above all other uses, lock up large tracts of public lands, and privilege conservation over other uses in contravention of the congressional multiple-use mandate specified in the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976.

Representative John R. Curtis of Utah introduced H.R. 3397 on May 17, 2023. The measure requires that the Bureau of Land Management Director withdraw the Public Lands Rule.

Rep. Bruce Westerman of Colorado chaired the House Committee on Natural Resources as it held hearings on H.R. 3397 on June 15, 2023.

Ivan L. London and David C. McDonald, attorneys for the Western States Legal Foundation, sent a letter to Tracy Stone-Manning, Director of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, on July 5, 2023. The eight-page letter was for the purpose of entering a comment on the record on behalf of an array of public lands stakeholders and interests in opposition to the Public Lands rule. It stated in part:

BLM states that the proposed rules are “issued under the authority of the Federal Land

Policy and Management Act of 1976, as amended,” yet does not point to a specific section of the cited law that gives BLM such broad, sweeping authority. There is nothing in FLPMA that authorizes the proposed rule, which means that it is unlawful, and BLM should withdraw it.

The Public Lands Rule is contrary to the multiple-use mandate enacted by Congress in the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976—the current law of the land.

As opposition to this autonomous federal bureaucratic overreach builds, congress is enacting H.R. 3397 to call a halt to it. Look for the bill to be reported out of the Natural Resources Committee and passed on the floor of the House. Its fate in the U.S. Senate remains to be seen, but Rep. Westerman has pledged to take up the matter with colleagues on the House Committee on Appropriations, which holds the purse strings on the BLM and would have to pass funding for the actual implementation of the BLM rule.

Stay tuned.

