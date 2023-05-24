Wednesday, May 24, 2023

RV Recalls

REV Recreation Group motorhomes recalled; tow hitch may fail

By RV Travel
0

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2020-2024 Fleetwood Bounder, Holiday Rambler Vacationer and 2020-2023 Fleetwood Southwind motorhomes. The tow hitch may become damaged due to stress or vehicle overloading which can cause the tow vehicle to separate from the motorhome.

A tow vehicle that separates from the motorhome can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

As many as 1,186 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and replace the hitch, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 15, 2023. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 230516REV.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicles involved in the recall

