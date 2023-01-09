Monday, January 9, 2023

REV group recalls motorhomes for propane leak danger

By Chuck Woodbury
REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2021-2023 Holiday Rambler Vacationer, Invicta, Navigator, Admiral, Fleetwood Southwind, Bounder, Pace Arrow, 2021-2022 Fleetwood Fortis, Flair, 2023 Fleetwood Flex and Holiday Rambler Eclipse motorhomes. The service valves on the LPG tanks may have improper thread depth, which can cause a propane leak.

A propane leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and if necessary replace the service valves, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 20, 2023. An option is for owners to contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417.

Notes
Owners of the recreational vehicles may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)].

As many as 1,540 vehicles may be involved in the RV recall.

RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 9, 2023

