Friday, February 17, 2023

Alaska 2023 RV and Camping Guide essential for Alaska travelers

By Randall Brink
If you are planning an Alaska RV trip for this spring or summer, you may find that gathering the information necessary for trip planning and selection of stops and campgrounds can be a bit daunting. That’s why having a copy of the Alaska 2023 RV & Camping Guide is essential.

Alaska 2023 RV & Camping Guide

The guide is published by the Alaska Campground Owner’s Association (ACOA) and updated annually. Included in it is information about RV parks, campgrounds, restaurants, and what to see and do while visiting the Last Frontier.

The guide is easy to use, and I like the way the information is presented in a “Z-fold” pocket atlas type of format on heavy paper like a map. In fact I keep mine in the map case for ease of finding and access. The information is presented in a clear manner, describing RV parks and campgrounds and detailed descriptions of important information such as availability of hookups, dump stations, and laundry facilities. The guide also includes a list of services and amenities such as fuel stations, grocery stores, and medical facilities. In short, it takes the guesswork out of finding what you need in a place that can be challenging.

The compact, handy, must-have Alaska 2023 RV & Camping Guide

A great feature of the Alaska Guide is a section on scenic drives. It shows detailed descriptions of some of the most beautiful routes in Alaska, complete with recommendations for stopping points along the way.

Overall, the Alaska 2023 RV & Camping Guide is an excellent resource for anyone who is planning an RV trip to Alaska. It is densely illustrated and provides a wealth of information that is essential for a successful and enjoyable trip. Whether you are a seasoned Alaska traveler or a first-timer, this guide is a must-have for anyone who wants to RV travel in Alaska.

