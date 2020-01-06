Riverside RV recalls some Intrepid trailers for fire risk

Riverside RV is recalling 189 model year 2020 Intrepid travel trailers. The stove top flame may invert to below the stove top when the furnace engages.
If the stove flame inverts when the furnace engages, it can increase the risk of a fire.
Riverside will notify owners, and dealers will install a panel to shut off air flow between furnace and stove, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in January 2020. Owners may contact Riverside customer 1-260-499-4511.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
