Riverside RV recalls some Intrepid trailers for fire risk

0

If the stove flame inverts when the furnace engages, it can increase the risk of a fire.

Riverside will notify owners, and dealers will install a panel to shut off air flow between furnace and stove, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in January 2020. Owners may contact Riverside customer 1-260-499-4511.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

Recent RV recallsClick here.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of